Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on each other in the match number 52 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad are in contention for a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs. While RCB are comfortably placed on second spot on the IPL 2020 points table SRH are on sixth place. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, RCB emerged victorious by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven things ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 match. RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 52.

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head

In 15 meetings against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won seven matches. And RCB have won equal number of games as well. One game between these two ended in a tie and SRH won the Super Over.

RCB vs SRH Key Players

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal are the key players for Royal Challengers Bangalore. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner and Rashid Khan hold the key. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RCB vs SRH Mini-Battles

Rashid Khan vs Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal vs Manish Pandey are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 52 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host the IPL 2020 match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

RCB vs SRH Match Timings

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match 52 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

RCB vs SRH Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RCB vs SRH Likely Playing XIs

RCB Probable Playing 11: Joshua Phillipe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn/Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

