Only a mission of securing a top-two berth must be in the minds of Royal Challengers Bengaluru players when they take the field against the eighth-placed, eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the 65th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be the 13th game this season for both sides, a rather meaningless one for the already eliminated Sunriers, but a very crucial one for the Royal Challengers, who will be eyeing a slot in Qualifier 1. RCB Announces Tim Seifert As Jacob Bethell’s Replacement for IPL 2025 Playoffs Stage.

The Bengaluru-based franchise are in superb form ahead of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match, having won four of the past five games, and having only one ending in no result, being completely washed away by rain, with a single ball getting bowled. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are having a poor season. Sunrisers Hyderabad have just won two of their last five games. If they manage to win the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match, they still have a chance to console themselves with a higher spot finish, having one more match to play after this.

Lucknow Weather Live

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, May 23. The weather in Lucknow is expected to be pleasant for playing cricket. There is no rain predicted in the forecast. The temperature might be around 34 degrees Celsius when the match begins, but a dip to 32 degrees Celsius by 11 PM is expected. IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH Match Shifted to Lucknow; Indian Premier League Extends Waiting Time by One Hour.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has been good for playing cricket this season. A lot will depend on whether the red soil or black soil is put to make the pitch for the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match. The use of black soil should aid the pacers, while red soil aids spinners. However, the toss winners are expected to opt for chasing, as dew plays a factor at the venue.

