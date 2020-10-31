Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 52 of the Indian Premier League. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 31, 2020 (Saturday). This clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy Game to win some cash and here's we are bringing you the tips for RCB vs SRH clash in Dream11 IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x while the vice-captain will hand you 1.5x points. RCB vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 52.

Both teams are chasing playoff qualification with Royal Challengers Bangalore being in the better postition. The Virat Kohli-led team are among the top four and a win could secure anfinal four berth. Meanwhile, other than a win for Sunrisers Hyderabad will see their chances of playoff qualification come to an abrupt halt.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: David Warner

The SRH skipper must be the captain of your RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team. The Australian has been in great form and for the past few games has shown his undeniable quality. David Warner also has a good record against the Bangalore franchise. RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Chris Morris

The South African has been a brilliant addition to the Bangalore side this season. Chris Morris has been among the tickets recently and his ability to clear the boundaries lower down the order should make him a must have and the vice-captain of your RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RCB vs SRH Likely Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Likely Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Likely Playing XI): David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T. Natarajan.

