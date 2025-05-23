Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hoping to gain some much-needed momentum ahead of the playoffs, when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Bengaluru saw their game against Kolkata washed out and with chances of rain high again, the IPL governing body decided to shift the game to Lucknow. Hyderabad are already out and the game is more of a dead rubber for both these teams. But we all know how winning helps keep confidence and morale high and hence Bengaluru will be buzzing ahead of the tie. Mitchell Marsh Inches Closer to Shattering KL Rahul's Milestone for Lucknow Super Giants After His Maiden IPL Ton During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Rajat Patidar is a key player for Bengaluru in the middle overs and his poor form is a cause of worry. The RCB skipper needs some runs under his belt and try and help the team score big. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt in the powerplays will be crucial with the former looking to play the anchor role. In terms of bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with Krunal Pandya are the players to watch out for.

Travis Head missed the last game for Hyderabad due to covid but he is likely to be back for this tie. He will open alongside Abhishek Sharma and the duo needs to capitalize on the power plays as they usually do. Ishan Kishan has been a colossal failure for the team but is all set to feature. Expect Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel to lead the wicket taking efforts.

When is RCB vs SRH IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

With a chance to head the league stage standings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, May 23. The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Controversy in Punjab Kings Amid IPL 2025! Preity Zinta Files Case Against Fellow Co-Directors Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia Over Disputed Meeting.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Bengaluru look the more balanced of the two teams and they should secure a win here.

