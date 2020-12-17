Prithvi Shaw couldn’t make much impact in the Pink-ball Test against Australia, bagging a two-ball duck at the Adelaide Oval. Although there weren’t many expectations from the youngster as his recent form was terrible, Ricky Ponting perfectly predicted Shaw’s mode of dismissal on air moments before the opener was bowled. Commentating for 7 cricket, the former Aussie skipper explained Shaw’s tendency of leaving a gap between pad and bat against in-swinging deliveries. “If he does have a chink in his armour it’s the ball which does come back into him,” Ponting said after Shaw defended Mitchell Starc’s first ball. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

“He’s very comfortable playing the ball away from his body. He does get his head in line with the ball, but he doesn’t commit his front foot to the line of the ball and quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad, and that’s where the Aussies will target,” Ponting added just before the second ball was delivered. Prithvi Shaw Trolled With Funny Memes & Jokes After Bagging Two-Ball Duck.

Proving the Australian legend’s prediction apt, Starc bowled a slightly fuller delivery which angled into Shaw. The youngster – as predicted by Ponting – was divided into two halves as the ball took the inside edge and smashed the stumps. Well, Ponting – who coaches Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League – is indeed familiar with Shaw’s strength and weakness but predicting the exact mode of dismissal isn’t an ordinary thing.

Here's The Clip!!

"If he does have a chink in his armour it's the ball which does come back into him... "Quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target." @RickyPonting at his peerless best for the Prithvi Shaw wicket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4nh67zBcpU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020

Dinesh Karthik Left Impressed!!

Love it when cricket pundits are able to predict plays on air. Has to have a good cricketing acumen to do it consistently #quality https://t.co/AI5rMsUJbv — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Shaw didn’t impress much in the two practice matches and subsequently, his place in the playing XI raised a lot of eyebrows. Notably, the team management ignored Shubman Gill, who played some impressive knocks in the practice games. However, Shaw needs to make maximum utilization of the remaining opportunities as Rohit Sharma will come back after two Test matches.

