India are playing their first Test match after nine months, and they got off to the worst possible start. Opener Prithvi Shaw bagged a two-ball duck as the visitors lost the wicket without a run on the board. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc accounted for the youngster’s wicket as Shaw looked utterly clueless against the in-swinging pink cherry. Although the ball wasn’t delivered in the line of stumps, the ball took the inside edge of Shaw’s bat and smashed the stumps. Twitterati were highly unimpressed by Shaw’s early ouster, and the opener got trolled with funny memes and jokes. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

Shaw’s selection in the playing XI was already under the scanner as he couldn’t do much in the practice matches. 40 was his highest score in four innings and many believed that he’d not be the part of India’s XI for the series opener. At the same, Shubman Gill played some impressive knocks but wasn’t given a Test debut. The decision of backing Shaw, however, didn’t work for the visitors as they lost a wicket in the second ball of the game. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to Shaw’s failure. India vs Australia, 1st Test 2020, Toss Report.

#INDvAUS Prithvi Shaw once again departs early in the innings pic.twitter.com/zD9Pb3ljHz — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 17, 2020

Cricket experts to Prithvi shaw when he gets out on Swing bowling #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bIugeOAyUT — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss at the Adelaide Oval and elected to bat first. The decision hasn’t paid off so far with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood breathing fire with the new pink ball. While Shaw couldn’t survive more than two balls, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal also looked uncomfortable. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the visitors can succumb to the challenge or the Aussie pacers will rip apart their batting line-up.

