India vs Australia Live Score Updates: Virat Kohli and Co are back in whites after more than nine months as they take on Australia in first Test of the four-match series. Some high-voltage action has been witnessed so far in the tour with Australia winning the ODI series 2-1 and India clinching the T20Is by the same margin. Now, it’s time for the battle in whites and fans must brace themselves. Although India – who won the Test series 2-1 in 2018/19 tour – have pleasant memories from their last visit down under but tackling the pink-ball will be a different challenge. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live updates and commentary of the game. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

Notably, Australia have played seven Day/Night Tests before – most for any side – and emerged victorious in all of them. On the other hand, India defeated Bangladesh in their only Pink-Ball Test before, but that victory came on the Indian soil. All these factors make the hosts favourites, but they also have several injury concerns. While openers David Warner and Will Puvocski are already out of the contest due to injuries, Steve Smith is playing with a sore back. Virat Kohli ‘Excited’ Ahead of India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Shares Pictures From Training Session.

On the other hand, India have quite a balanced squad on the paper and they must back themselves to get the result in their favour. In fact, there aren’t many changes from the squad which emerged victorious last time. Veteran trio Ajinkya Rahane, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are familiar to these conditions while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will have to make the Pink Ball talk.

Apart from the batting and bowling prowess, the fitness of players will also be tested as players of both teams are playing a Test match after long. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli’s men can replicate their heroics or the Aussies will redeem themselves.

Squads:

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav

