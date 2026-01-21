Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Neha Singh, the sister of Indian international cricketer Rinku Singh, has issued a public apology following a growing controversy over a social media post featuring Hindu deities. The dispute arose after the Karni Sena, a right-wing organisation, filed a formal police complaint in Aligarh, alleging that an AI-generated video shared by the cricketer was disrespectful to religious sentiments. Karni Sena Files Police Complaint Against Rinku Singh Over AI-Generated Hindu Deity Video.

The video in question, which has since been deleted, depicted various deities seated inside a SUV. The police have confirmed they are currently investigating the matter following the complaint submitted at the Sasni Gate police station.

Neha SIngh's Apology and Counter-Criticism

Taking to Facebook to defend her brother RInku, Neha Singh expressed regret for any offence caused but also challenged the nature of the backlash. In her post, she admitted that both she and her brother had made a mistake and offered an apology to those offended. Rinku Singh in Trouble Over ‘God in Car’ Viral AI Trend Video; Is It Legal To Share God Memes?

However, the statement also drew a sharp comparison to past events involving political figures. Singh questioned why her brother faced a police complaint for an AI video when no similar outcry occurred when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen flying a kite featuring an image of Lord Hanuman.

Neha Singh's Facebook Post

The controversy began on 18 January, when Rinku Singh shared the Artificial Intelligence-generated clip on his social media platforms. The Karni Sena moved quickly to seek legal action, claiming the depiction was inappropriate.

This incident highlights the increasing friction between AI-generated creative content and religious sensitivities in India. As AI tools make it easier to generate hyper-realistic imagery of religious figures, several public figures have faced scrutiny over how these icons are portrayed in modern or secular settings.

