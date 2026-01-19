Indian international cricketer Rinku Singh has become the subject of a police complaint filed by the Karni Sena over an AI-generated video shared on his social media accounts. The right-wing organisation alleges that the video, which depicts Hindu deities in a modernised setting, has intentionally insulted "Sanatan Dharma" and hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson and Other India T20 Squad Members Enjoy Jungle Safari Ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026 in Nagpur (Watch Video).

The controversy stems from a short video shared by Singh on his Instagram profile. The reel, created using Artificial Intelligence, features Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Ganesha seated in a luxury SUV. In the footage, the deities are shown wearing sunglasses while Lord Hanuman appears to be driving the vehicle to the accompaniment of Western music.

The video also includes clips of Rinku Singh hitting sixes on the cricket field, with a caption asking, "Who made you a cricketer?" Members of the Karni Sena argue that portraying revered figures in such a casual and "modern" manner is a mockery of religious sanctity.

Screengrab of Rinku Singh's controversial video

Police Complaint Against Rinku SIngh in Aligarh

On Sunday, members of the Karni Sena, led by District President Sumit Tomar, gathered at the Sasni Gate police station in Aligarh, Singh’s hometown, to submit a formal written complaint.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Tomar compared Singh's actions to those of certain Bollywood figures, accusing the cricketer of displaying a "prejudiced mentality." The organisation has demanded a public apology from the player and called for the immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

"Rinku Singh is a part of Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Like Shah Rukh, Rinku has revealed his true mentality. Making our God wear black glasses, driving him in a Thar, and showing him dancing to English songs is playing with faith," Tomar was quoted as saying.

"Karni Sena will not tolerate this. Rinku Singh should publicly apologise to Sanatan Dharma with folded hands. The administration should immediately file an FIR against Rinku Singh. If no action is taken, the organisation will take to the streets and launch a major agitation," he added.

Local authorities have confirmed receipt of the complaint but have not yet filed a formal case. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Sasni Gate stated that the department is currently investigating the authenticity of the video and the source of the post.

The dispute arises at a critical time for the 28-year-old batter, who is currently in Nagpur preparing for India’s upcoming five-match T20 International series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on 21 January. Rinku is also part of the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 which will take place next month.

Known for his "God’s Plan" tattoo and frequent expressions of faith, Singh has not yet issued a public statement regarding the backlash. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also remained silent on the matter.

