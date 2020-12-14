Ahead of the first Test against Australia, India faced a selection dilemma. The four-match Test series begins at the Adelaide Oval with a day-night Test. Unlike Australia, India have now injury concerns but it is the combination that could make Indian team management think hard. Apart from the decision on opening pair and third seamer, India will have to pick either Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha as a specialist wicketkeeper. Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw or Mayank Agarwal? What Should be India’s Opening Combination for First Test Against Australia At Adelaide?

India have with the Pant and Saha in the Test squad. KL Rahul can also keep wickets but he is preferred only in limited-overs format. In the practice matches ahead of the series opener, Saha scored a half-century in two games while Pant smashed a century in one game he got. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS Day Night Match in Adelaide.

Moreover, Pant has been preferred over Saha of-late in the away Tests. Pant is known for his aggressive style of batting and that could prove handy for India at number seven. The left-handed had a good outing with the bat the last time India tour Australia for Tests. Meanwhile, you can don selector’s hat and tell us who should India play as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha?

Which Wicket-keeper Should India Play in First Test Against Australia?

India 1st Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

