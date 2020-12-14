India take on Australia in the four-match Test series. The first Test begins from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. This is the first Test assignment for both India and Australia following the coronavirus pandemic. Both the teams have some concerns regarding the playing XIs going into the series opener. Australia have injury concerns and two of their players- Will Pucovski and Sean Abbott have been ruled out of the first Test. India, on the other hand, have a selection headache. Team India management will have to make choices in opening pair, wicketkeeping and third seamer. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS Day Night Match in Adelaide.

India have Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in their squad. While Rahul is unlikely to feature in the playing XI, it leaves India with an opening combination of Shaw-Agarwal, Shaw-Gill or Agarwal-Gill to feature in the Adelaide Test.

Against New Zealand, earlier this year, Agarwal managed to score just one fifty in four outings. Same goes with Shaw as well. Gill, on the other hand, is yet to make a Test debut. Meanwhile, you can don selector’s hat and tell us what should be India’s opening pair for the first Test.India’s Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs Australia: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-up for Day-Night Match in Adelaide.

What Should be India’s Opening Pair for the first Test vs Australia? Mayank Agarwal-Prithvi Shaw Prithvi Shaw-Shubman Gill Mayank Agarwal-Shubman Gill

India 1st Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).