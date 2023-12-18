Just before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, Mumbai Indians made some bold moves that surprised many. First, they traded star all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans and then they handed him captaincy, replacing Rohit Sharma. Looking at Rohit Sharma’s contribution to the franchise – both as captain and star batsman, this decision sparked a mix of reactions within the cricket community. Rohit led Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL Championships and even delivered impressive performances with his bat. The move attracted a lot of criticism, especially from Rohit’s fans, some even burned MI jerseys to showcase their frustration over the same. But cricket’s renowned figure and analyst Sunil Gavaskar supported Mumbai Indians' choice, adding that the move for a fresh perspective was likely a well-considered one by the management. Hardik Pandya Agreed To Return to Mumbai Indians if He Was Made Captain for IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma Informed About Decision Before World Cup: Report

Talking on Star Sports, Gavaskar weighs on ‘Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain’. "We shouldn't go into rights and wrongs. But, the decision they have taken is for the benefit of the team. In the last two years, Rohit's contribution, even with the bat, has dipped a little bit. Earlier, he used to score big, but in the last two years they finished No. 9 or No. 10 the year before last year and in the last year they qualified for the playoffs," Gavaskar said speaking to Star Sports.

Gavaskar Pitching his views on Hardik Pandya Replacing Rohit Sharma Watch the Video

Unveiling the Rohit-Hardik-MI captaincy saga with #SunilGavaskar, #SanjayManjrekar, #SimonDoull, and #IrfanPathan on the recent @mipaltan captaincy switch! Tune-in to the #IPLAuctionOnStar TUE DEC 19, Coverage starts 12 PM, Bidding starts at 1 PM | LIVE on Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/SRkNNuhPXj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 17, 2023

Rohit Sharma took over MI captaincy in 2013 and led them to five IPL and two Champions League titles. Considered one of the most successful franchises in IPL, MI’s decisions affect the whole of the league, including the Indian national team. So, when MI named Hardik Pandya as their captain for the 2024 season, many eyebrows were raised. Has Sachin Tendulkar Stepped Down As Mumbai Indians Mentor After Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma As Captain? Here’s All the Truth

Initially released by MI ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Pandya's stint with the Gujarat Titans has been brilliant. He led the new franchise to their IPL Championship in 2022 and a finals berth in 2023. He is also seen as captain of the Indian national side for the T20I format, and with the T20 World Cup starting next year, the move can benefit the Indian side also.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).