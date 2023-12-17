Has Sachin Tendulkar stepped down as mentor of Mumbai Indians? Reports of the cricket legend quitting his role with the five-time IPL winners have gone viral on social media, after Hardik Pandya was announced as the new captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma for IPL 2024. Many have claimed that the Master Blaster is no longer the mentor of the franchise. However, all of this news is fake and there's no truth about this. Sachin Tendulkar will continue to remain in his role with the Mumbai Indians and there has been no announcement by the club or by the legend himself that states otherwise. Tendulkar's name still features on Mumbai Indians' official website under the list of support staff. Hardik Pandya Agreed To Return to Mumbai Indians if He Was Made Captain for IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma Informed About Decision Before World Cup: Report.

Fake News of Sachin Tendulkar Quitting as Mumbai Indians Mentor

🚨Breaking News🚨 Sachin Tendulkar stepped down from mentor role of Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/QfUe0Qxht5 — Tim Bhau (@Tim_Bhau) December 16, 2023

One More

@mipaltan is not how it used to be before now even Sachin has step down from mentor role in support of rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/eLgf4hjyRg — Atty (@Atty045) December 17, 2023

Fake News

Big Breaking News 🔥 Sachin Tendulkar stepped down from mentor role of Mumbai Indians While leaving he said: i wont be a part of this team if Rohit Sharma is not the captain. Cant see anyone else on that captains spot. Rohit has given everything to this team they have today 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lDQeKVoTjo — 𝑷𝑨𝑩𝑳𝑶 𝑬𝑺𝑪𝑶𝑩𝑨𝑹  (@hoosier_ddaddyy) December 17, 2023

Here's the Truth

Sachin Tendulkar is still the mentor of Mumbai Indians. - The news circulating in social media is fake. pic.twitter.com/aelZssqsGw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar Remains Mumbai Indians' Mentor

Sachin Tendulkar is still the mentor of Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/qglGsMxERX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 17, 2023

