Has Sachin Tendulkar stepped down as mentor of Mumbai Indians? Reports of the cricket legend quitting his role with the five-time IPL winners have gone viral on social media, after Hardik Pandya was announced as the new captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma for IPL 2024. Many have claimed that the Master Blaster is no longer the mentor of the franchise. However, all of this news is fake and there's no truth about this. Sachin Tendulkar will continue to remain in his role with the Mumbai Indians and there has been no announcement by the club or by the legend himself that states otherwise. Tendulkar's name still features on Mumbai Indians' official website under the list of support staff. Hardik Pandya Agreed To Return to Mumbai Indians if He Was Made Captain for IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma Informed About Decision Before World Cup: Report.

Fake News of Sachin Tendulkar Quitting as Mumbai Indians Mentor

One More

Fake News

Here's the Truth

Sachin Tendulkar Remains Mumbai Indians' Mentor

