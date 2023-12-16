Hardik Pandya taking over as Mumbai Indians' captain for IPL 2024 made the headlines a day ago. The five-time IPL-winning franchise announced the all-rounder's appointment as new captain going ahead into IPL 2024 with him replacing Rohit Sharma, one of the greats in IPL history, as skipper. Pandya had earlier made a big money move to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans, a franchise that he had led to the IPL title in their debut year in 2022 and it had been speculated that he would sooner or later, take over the mantle of captaincy from Sharma. Several fans on social media were surprised that it happened before the 2024 season. But the latest developments have revealed that Rohit Sharma was informed about this decision even before the 2023 World Cup. Ritika Sajdeh Drops ‘Yellow Heart’ As Comment on CSK’s Tribute Video for Rohit Sharma After Mumbai Indians Announce Hardik Pandya As Captain for IPL 2024.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the franchise had discussions with Rohit Sharma where he was informed about this decision to have Hardik Pandya as the skipper going ahead. Rohit, as the report states, agreed to it and left the decision in the hands of the team management. The report also adds that Pandya had only agreed to return to Mumbai Indians if he was named captain. The five-time IPL winners traded Pandya from Gujarat Titans in one of the biggest moves of the IPL trade window. Rohit Sharma Fan Burns Mumbai Indians Jersey After Hardik Pandya Was Named As MI Captain for IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma took up captaincy of the Mumbai Indians team back in 2013 and has led the outfit to five IPL championships. It was not just his leadership skills for Mumbai Indians that stood out but also his ability to nurture and provide room for talented players like Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and many others to grow, which will remain one of his biggest contributions to the franchise.

