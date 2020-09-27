Juventus (JUV) will take on AS Roma (ROM) in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. ROM vs JUV clash will be played at the Stadio Olympico Stadium on September 27, 2020 (late Sunday night). This is one of the biggest clashes in Italian football and both teams will be hoping to get a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Juventus vs AS Roma can scroll down below. AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

AS Roma had the worst possible start to the new season as they lost 3-0 to Verona on the opening night while Juventus defeated Sampdoria by the same scoreline. Cristiano Ronaldo and young Dejan Kulusevki were on the scoresheet for the defending champions, who would look to continue their winning run. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala & Dejan Kulusevki Included in the 23-Member Juventus Squad.

AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) must be your keeper for this clash.

AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Federico Fazio (ROM), Giorgio Chiellini (JUV) and Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) must be your defenders for this game.

AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Pellegrini (ROM), Weston McKennie (JUV), Adrien Rabiot (JUV) and Aaron Ramsey (JUV) must be your midfielders.

AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Pedro Rodriguez (ROM) and Diego Perotti (ROM) must be your forwards.

AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Woijech Szczesny (JUV), Federico Fazio (ROM), Giorgio Chielinni (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Pellegrini (ROM), Weston McKennie (JUV), Adrien Rabiot (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Pedro Rodriguez (ROM) and Diego Perotti (ROM).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be your captain for this game while Aaron Ramsey (JUV) can be named as the vice-captain.

