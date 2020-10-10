Riding on a sensational knock from skipper Virat Kohli and disciplined bowling performance, Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs to register their first victory of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Chasing a challenging target of 170 runs, Chennai lost early wickets and never really looked in the hunt. Ambati Rayudu tried to form a substantial partnership with N Jagadeesan, but the scoring rate was always on the lower side. The likes of MS Dhoni, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo also failed to make an impact as CSK were restricted to 132/8. Chris Morris was the pick of the RCB bowlers with three wickets while Washington Sundar took two wickets. CSK vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the day, RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. They didn’t make a stellar start while Aaron Finch back in the hit inside three overs. Devdutt Padikkal tried to steady the ship with skipper Virat Kohli as the duo amassed 53 runs for the second wicket. The southpaw departed while trying to up the ante, but Kohli continued his blitzes and ended up scoring 90 runs off 52 balls –his highest score in IPL 2020. Courtesy his efforts, RCB posted 169/4 which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. RCB Funny Memes Storm Twitter As Virat Kohli's Team Defeats CSK By 37 Runs in IPL 2020.

# Chennai Super Kings’s N Jagadeesan made his debut in Indian Premier League.

# Virat Kohli registered his highest score (90) of IPL 2020.

# MS Dhoni (106) went past Dinesh Karthik (104) to become wicket-keeper with most matches in IPL history.

# Dhoni also became the third Indian batsman after Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma to complete 300 sixes in T20s.

# 26/2 is CSK’s lowest score in powerplay this season.

# 37 run is the highest margin by which RCB have defeated CSK in IPL history.

With this, RCB advance to the fourth position in the team standings are on the right path to lift their maiden title. They will next meet Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. On the other hand, CSK remained at the seventh position after slumping to their fourth loss of the season. Their next assignment is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).