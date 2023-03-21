The penultimate clash of the league stage in inaugural edition of TATA WPL 2023 will be played between Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) on March 21 (Tuesday) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match will commence at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction MI-W vs RCB-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: DC-W Reach Top Spot After Defeating MI-W.

Mumbai Indians lost their top spot first time in the ongoing TATA WPL tournament after Delhi Capitals thrashed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side by nine wickets on Monday. With this loss, Mumbai Indians were dropped down to second place on points table and the race for direct qualification into final clash is still on between the three teams who have qualified for the Play-offs. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the competition alongwith Gujarat Giants after UP Warrioz defeated Sneh Rana-led side on Monday. For RCB, the upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians won't affect their future in the tournament forward and Smriti Mandhana-led team would wish to conclude the first season of the Women's Premier League on a positive note.

RCB-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Richa Ghosh (RCB-W) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

RCB-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Sophie Devine (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

RCB-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Elysse Perry (RCB-W), Shreyanka Patil (RCB-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) could be our All-rounders.

MI-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Megan Schutt (RCB-W), Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Isabelle Wong (MI-W) could form the bowling attack.

RCB-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (RCB-W),Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Sophie Devine (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W),Elysse Perry (RCB-W), Shreyanka Patil (RCB-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W),Megan Schutt (RCB-W), Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Isabelle Wong (MI-W)

Sophie Devine (RCB-W) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team RCB-W vs MI-W whereas Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).