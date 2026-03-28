IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commences on 28 March 2026, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. You can find Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. While the fixture marks the beginning of RCB’s title defence following their maiden trophy win last year, the occasion is underscored by a poignant tribute to the 11 fans who lost their lives in a stampede during the team's victory celebrations in June 2025. RCB to Honour Stampede Victims with 11 Permanent Empty Seats Throughout IPL 2026.

In a move of solemn respect, the BCCI has cancelled the traditional opening ceremony, opting instead for a quiet start to the season.

Where To Watch RCB vs SRH Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast?

In India, the broadcast rights remain with the Star Sports Network, while digital streaming is hosted exclusively on the JioHotstar app. Viewers in the United States and Canada can tune in via Willow TV, and fans in Australia can watch on Fox Cricket or the Kayo Sports platform.

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can follow the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage is scheduled to begin shortly before the 14:00 GMT (7:30 PM IST) kick-off. For those preferring to stream the game, the Sky Go app and NOW (formerly NOW TV) will provide high-definition digital access. Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs SRH IPL 2026.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Match 1) Tournament IPL 2026 (19th Edition) Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Date Saturday, 28 March 2026 Start Time 14:00 GMT / 19:30 IST / 19:00 PKT RCB Captain Rajat Patidar SRH Captain Ishan Kishan (Interim) UK Broadcaster Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Go India Broadcaster Star Sports / JioHotstar Special Tribute 11 Permanent Empty Seats / Black Armbands

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

RCB enter the season under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, who took over captaincy duties following the franchise's successful 2025 campaign. The squad has received a late boost with the arrival of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, although his match fitness remains a subject of speculation for the opening fixture.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by interim captain Ishan Kishan, as regular skipper Pat Cummins remains sidelined with a lumbar stress injury. SRH boast a formidable batting order featuring Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, though their bowling attack, led by veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, faces a stern test on the notoriously flat Bengaluru track.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).