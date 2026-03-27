Bengaluru Weather Today: The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin this Saturday as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans are eagerly anticipating the season opener, with early forecasts suggesting mostly favourable conditions for a full 40-over contest in the Karnataka capital. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast

Meteorological reports for Saturday evening, 28 March, indicate that Bengaluru will experience clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures during match hours are expected to hover between 24°C and 28°C, providing a comfortable environment for both players and spectators. While the daytime high may reach 33°C, the evening breeze should offer significant cooling by the evening start time.

Despite some conflicting reports earlier in the week, the latest data suggests a very low probability of rain. Most weather models place the chance of precipitation at approximately 5 percent to 15 percent during the match window. While some cloud cover is anticipated, it is unlikely to lead to significant interruptions, easing fears of a washout similar to RCB's final home game in the 2025 season. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

Bengaluru Weather Live

Ground staff at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium are preparing for a high dew evening. With humidity levels expected to rise to 60 percent as the night progresses, the ball is likely to become slippery during the second innings.

This match marks a significant return for top-flight cricket to the venue. Following a tragic stampede in June 2025 that claimed 11 lives, the stadium has undergone rigorous security audits.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).