Founded in 2008, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were fantastic in last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after finishing as runners-up. At this year’s auction, the inaugural winners of IPL acquired West Indies’ star all-rounder Jason holder at a gigantic price of Rs 5.75 crore, they also went for Aussie spinner Adam Zampa and South Africa wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira in order to ensure that they tick mark all boxes before heading to the cricket ground. They concluded their business with the acquisition of England’s veteran Test batter, Joe Root who initially remained unsold during the primary round. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

Despite having the third-lowest purse and after releasing nine players, Rajasthan managed to retain key players and made no changes to their group from the 2022 season that saw them making it to the final for the first time since their title glory in the inaugural IPL season. The acquisition of Donovan Ferreira actually solidifies their wicket-keeping backup options for Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler.

In the last IPL season, Rajasthan’s top-order batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Jos Buttler provided vital contributions with the bat. However, the performances of their middle order batters, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and, Shimron Hetmyer, were below par. Meanwhile, their bowling their bowling unit consisting of acclaimed names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and, Kuldeep Sen did a good job with the ball. IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma Joins RR Squad As Probable Replacement of Prasidh Krishna.

Strength

Bowling has been Rajasthan’s strength considering the investment in bowling options at this year’s auction. They have further enhanced their all-rounding department with the acquisition of Jason Holder.

Weakness

Last season, we saw that their spin bowling option lacked depth. However, this year, they have compensated that with the acquisition of Murugan Ashwin and Adam Zampa. On Which TV Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

RR IPL 2023 Schedule

Rajasthan open their IPL campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2, 2023. You can check RR's IPL 2023 full schedule below.

RR IPL 2023 Squad

Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2023 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).