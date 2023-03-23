Veteran Indian pacer Sandeep Sharma has joined the Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL). Multiple franchises including Mumbai Indians were reportedly after the pacer who went unsold in the mini-auction. Finally, in a newly released picture on the internet, it can be seen Sandeep has joined the RR camp. He is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna who is out with an injury.

Sandeep Sharma Joins RR Squad

Sandeep Sharma with Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/NtIsvbm5uM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 22, 2023

