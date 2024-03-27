RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: The Rajasthan Royals are all set to lock horns against the Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 28 from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Apart from the match, the fans would also be interested in Dream11 fantasy cricket, fantasy tips, team prediction and news, may scroll down for more information. RR vs DC, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

The Rajasthan Royals began their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign with a boom and defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in their opening match. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals suffered a four-wicket loss against Punjab Kings and would be hoping to get back to winning ways. Both teams have some quality players in their lineup who can change the state of the game on their own. RR have the likes of skipper Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and Yuzvendra Chahal whom the fans would be eyeing during the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner can also make a difference against Rajasthan Royals.

RR vs DC IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (RR), Rishabh Pant (DC) and Sanju Samson (RR).

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), David Warner (DC) and Mitchell Marsh (DC).

All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin (RR) and Axar Patel (DC).

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Ishant Sharma (DC) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c) and Rishabh Pant (vc). Lucknow Super Giants Players and Staff Visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Ahead of Starting IPL 2024 Campaign (Watch Video).

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (RR), David Warner (DC), Rishabh Pant (DC), Sanju Samson (RR), Riyan Parag (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Axar Patel (DC), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Nandre Burger (RR), Ishant Sharma (DC), Avesh Khan (RR)

