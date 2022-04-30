Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match 44 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The RR vs MI will be the second game of today's double-header fixtures. While Rajasthan Royals are well on course for a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs, Mumbai Indians are virtually out of the contention. Meanwhile, for information on RR vs MI IPL 2022 live streaming online and TV telecast you can scroll down. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

The Sanju Samson-led team are on second spot of the IPL 2022 points table with six wins against their name from eight matches. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom with no win and eight consecutive defeats.

RR vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 44 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RR vs MI clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

RR vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 44 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RR vs MI match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

