Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to put their IPL 2021 campaign when they clash in match 28 of Indian Premier League season 14. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 02 (Sunday). The match will be an afternoon game. Both teams hold the bottom two positions in the points table and need victories to keep their hopes alive of making the IPL playoffs. SRH have won only one from their opening six games while RR have two victories. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast and free live streaming online for the RR vs SRH match, please scroll down for all information. RR vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 28.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started the season with three consecutive defeats before beating Punjab Kings by nine wickets to halt the losing run and also record their maiden win of IPL 2021. But they lacked consistency and suffered defeats in their next two matches. Five defeats in six games have led the management to sack David Warner as captain and replaced him with Kane Williamson as the skipper for the remainder of the season. Rajasthan Royals have beaten Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. They have lost three and won two matches in IPL 2021. Kane Williamson Replaces David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain for Remainder of IPL 2021 Season.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

RR vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 28 on Star Sports TV Channels

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2021 will be played on May 2 (Sunday) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2021 in India. Fans can live telecast the RR vs SRH match live on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels in English and on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channels with Hindi commentary. Live telecast of the match will be also available in multiple regional languages on their respective Star Sports channels on their television.

RR vs SRH Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 28 on Disney+ Hotstar

Fans in India searching for the live streaming online of the RR vs SRH match can watch the game live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to Disney+Hotstar to watch the live streaming of IPL 2021 matches. JIO and Airtel are also free Disney+Hotstar subscription on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).