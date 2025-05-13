Australia's squad for the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2023-25 Final against South Africa and the subsequent tour of the West Indies has been announced. Pat Cummins is back in charge as captain after missing the two Tests against Sri Lanka earlier this year, while a major highlight is the return of Cameron Green, who has made it back after his back surgery. Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who was impressive against Sri Lanka, has been included and so has Sam Konstas, who had a memorable Test debut against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. All-rounder Beau Webster has been included as well, while Brendan Doggett has been picked as the travelling reserve. The Australia vs South Africa ICC WTC 2023-25 Final will be on June 11 and Pat Cummins and co would subsequently tour the West Indies starting on June 30. India Keen To Host ICC WTC 2025–2027 Final, BCCI to Formalise Proposal at Later Date.

Australia Squad for WTC 2023-25 Final, WI Tour Announced

Introducing our squad for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final and the Qantas Men’s Test Tour of the West Indies 👊 pic.twitter.com/kZYXWKpQgL — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)