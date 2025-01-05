After losing the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar 2024-25 series (BGT 2024-25), it was all Australian dominance in the later matches. In the fifth and final match of the series Indian batters once again failed to cope against the Australian pace attack and were wrapped up below the 200-run mark in both innings. Chasing the 162 runs target, the Australia national cricket team suffered some early blows but experienced batters like Usman Khwaja, Travis Head, and debutant Beau Webster kept them in the contest and finally sealed the six-wicket victory. Steve Smith Becomes Second Player to Be Dismissed on 9,999 Career Test Runs, Records Unwanted Feat During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for the India national cricket team with 40 and 61 runs contributions in the first and second innings respectively. No other Indian batter impacted the game with stars like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill averaging below 20 in the match. 35-year-old Scott Bolland was the pick of the bowlers with 10 wickets in the match while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins picked up three and five wickets in the match for the home side in the 'Pink Test'.

For the Indian side, bowling kept the visitors in the game with some fight in the first innings. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj did most of the damage while captain Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in the first innings but didn’t bowl in the second innings due to an injury. Rohit Sharma Full Interview: India Captain Denies Retirement Rumours, Opens Up on Controversy Around Dressing Room Leaks (Watch Video).

With the win in the fifth Test in Sydney, the Australia national cricket team clinched a 3-1 victory in the BGT 2024-25 series and also booked a place in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final against South Africa. The match will be played at Lords in June.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2025 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).