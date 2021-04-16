A second-stringed South African side has a daunting task at hands as they take on Pakistan in the fourth and final T20I of the series. The high-voltage encounter takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday (April 16). Babar Azam’s men have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series, and a win in the final game of the tour would see them sealing the T20I series in the rainbow nation. On the other hand, South Africa still have a chance to level the series and share the trophy. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batters, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs PAK match. Babar Azam Scores Fastest T20I Century By Pakistan Batsman During PAK vs SA 3rd T20I.

Notably, South Africa are missing services of many big names in the T20I series due to the ongoing VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in India. However, the rookie Proteas side still has managed to keep the visitors on their toes. While Henrich Klaasen’s men won the second T20I comprehensively, Pakistan had to chase massive totals in the other two games to come on top. Although Pakistan will still stake the field as favourites, the hosts must back themselves to get the favourable result. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for SA vs PAK 4th T20I Dream11 team should be Heinrich Klaasen (SA) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Aiden Markram (SA), Babar Azam (PAK) and Haider Ali (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) and Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) should be two all-rounders of your fantasy team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Lutho Sipamla (SA), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Haris Rauf (PAK) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Aiden Markram (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Haider Ali (PAK), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Lutho Sipamla (SA), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Haris Rauf (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Babar Azam (PAK) should be the captain of your fantasy side while Aiden Markram (SA) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).