MI Cape Town occupy the top spot on the SA20 2023 points table after a dominant win over Paarl Royals in the season opener on January 11. They have the first points in the competition and a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR), which is 2.126. The SA20 is one of the newest T20 leagues in the world, with the inaugural edition already underway in style. The tournament is expected to make a massive impact on cricket in the country as it will not only allow big foreign names to star but also provide a platform for young cricketers to showcase their potential and rub shoulders with some veterans of the game, learning from them in the process. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the SA20 2023 updated points table. SA20 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get South Africa's Franchise T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

A total of six teams will be seen in the first edition of this tournament-Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, MI Cape Town, Pretoria Capitals, Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The competition, a landmark in South Africa’s cricket history, began with Paarl Royals facing MI Cape Town on January 11. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will compete in two semifinals, from which two will make it to the summit clash. The final of the tournament will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 11. The competition would be halted briefly from January 25 to February 1 due to South Africa's three-match ODI series against England. SA20 2023 Squads: Full Players List of All South Africa T20 League Franchises After Maiden Auction.

SA20 2023 Points Table Updated

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Tied NR Points NRR 1 MI Cape Town 1 1 0 0 0 5 2.126 2 Paarl Royals 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.126 3 Durban Super Giants - - - - - - - 4 Joburg Super Kings - - - - - - - 5 Pretoria Capitals - - - - - - - 6 Sunrisers Eastern Cape - - - - - - -

Abbreviations: NR-No Result, NRR-Net Run Rate

(Updated after MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match on January 11, 2023)

The tournament will also have a prize money of almost USD 4 million Rand 70 million. All six teams in this competition are owned by the IPL franchises. With this tournament, South Africa will hope that an impact is made in developing a quality pool of cricketers for the national team, following the path of the IPL and other T20 leagues across the world. With a lot of exciting talent on display, the inaugural edition of this competition is set to be exciting.

