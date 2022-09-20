The maiden SA20 Auction was held on September 19, 2022 (Monday) as the six participating teams have their squads finalised for the competition starting in January next year. Tristan Stubbs was the most expensive player in the bidding war with Rilee Rossouw and Marco Jansen also fetching high bids. Meanwhile, following the SA20 auction, here are the final squads. SA20 Auction Top 10 Buys: Here's A List of Most Expensive Players After South Africa T20 League's Maiden Bidding War.

A total of 533 players were shortlisted for the first-ever auctions. The franchises are allowed to have a maximum number of 17 players in their squad as they were permitted to sign up to seven international players and ten South Africans. The teams can field only a maximum of four foreign stars in their playing XI. AB de Villiers Praises Graeme Smith For Organising Cricket South Africa T20 League, Optimistic About Cricket Development in the Country.

SA20 League Full Squads

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell.

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf.

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer.

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, Odean Smith.

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell.

The first edition of the SA20 League will be played in the January-February window of 2023. The competition will be spread across six cities of Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Paarl, Pretoria and Gqeberha.

A total of 33 matches will be played in the tournament. Each team will play the others twice - on a home-and-away basis - in a league format. Two semi-finals and the final will follow the first phase to determine the maiden champion of the SA20 League.

