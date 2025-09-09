SA20 2025-26 Auction Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: A total of 549 players will go under the hammer in the SA20 2025-26 auction, which takes place on Tuesday, September 9. The South African T20 competition is slowly growing to be a very popular one and a lot of eyeballs would be on the auction where six teams would try and sign the best players that fit their requirements ahead of the upcoming edition. The SA20 2025-26 schedule was announced earlier and the fourth edition of the T20 tournament is set to start on December 29 with defending champions MI Cape Town battling Durban's Super Giants in the opener. In this article, we shall take a look at the SA20 2025-26 live streaming and TV telecast details. SA20 2025–26 Auction: South Africa’s Top Talent, International Stars Headline Season Four Player List.

A number of top players would be up for grabs at the SA20 2025-26 auction, the likes of which include James Anderson, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. South Africa's Matthew Breetzke, who had a splendid start to his ODI career, is also expected to be a major attraction at the SA20 Auction, along with Dewald Brevis. Pretoria Capitals, with new head coach Sourav Ganguly, have the biggest purse going into the SA20 2025-26 auction with a sum of R32.5 million. MI Cape Town, the defending champions, have the lowest purse of R11.5 million. Here Is Why Former India Spinner Ravi Ashwin Didn’t Feature in SA20 2025–26 Player Auction List.

When is SA20 2025-26 Auction? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue

The SA20 2025-26 Auction is set to be held on Tuesday, September 9. Johannesburg will host the SA20 2025-26 auction and it is going to start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch SA20 2025-26 Auction Live Telecast?

Earlier this year, there was a 10-year partnership between SA20 and Viacom Sports, before the Jio-Star merger. The SA20 2025-26 auction live telecast, however, won't be available in India. Fans can read below to check out the SA20 2025-26 auction online viewing options in India.

How to Watch SA20 2025-26 Auction Live Streaming Online?

Although there might be no live telecast available, fans can watch the SA20 2025-26 live streaming online. JioHotstar would provide SA20 2025-26 auction live streaming online for fans in India, but a subscription would be required. In South Africa, fans can watch the SA20 2025-26 auction live on SuperSport, while viewers in the UK can do the same on Sky Sports.

