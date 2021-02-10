Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed former Indian batsman Sanjay Bangar as the batting consultant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. "We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Bangar to the RCB Family as a batting consultant for #IPL2021! Welcome aboard, Coach!" RCB tweeted to make the news official. Bangar has a rich experience in the coaching department, and now, he has the onus to groom RCB batsmen. The former batsman has also worked as India's batting coach from 2014 to the 2019 World Cup before being replaced by Vikram Rathour. RCB IPL 2021 Squad: List of Retained & Released Players by Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Ahead of Auctions.

In IPL, he has served as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) before stepping down from the role to avoid conflict of interest. As the former all-rounder was the part of Indian support staff, RCB skipper Virat Kohli would be family with his working style, and it will be interesting to see if Bangar can change Bangalore's fortunes in the upcoming season. IPL 2021 Players Auction to be Held on February 18 in Chennai.

RCB Welcomes Sanjay Bangar!!

RCB qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2020, but they were knocked out by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator. Although there weren't many chinks in their armour, RCB failed to perform under pressure at times, and hence, the title is elusive for them.

Meanwhile, the upcoming IPL season is expected to take place in India in March-April. The players' auctions will take place on February 18 in Chennai and RCB had to make some important decisions to strengthen their team. During the retention event last month, the franchise released some big names like Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali while Dale Steyn had pulled out of this season.

