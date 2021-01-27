Cricket fans must mark their calendars as player’s auction for Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is set to take place on February 18 in Chennai. All eight teams have already submitted the list of their retained and released players and will try to strengthen their squad in the action. While some teams have retained their core strength and aren’t having much money to make massive bids, others have released a bunch of players to revamp their squads in the players’ auction. Some big names would be up for grabs at the auction after getting released from their previous franchises. IPL 2021: Full List of Players Released and Retained.

The likes of Jason Roy and Steve Smith would be up for auctions alongside T20 stars like Glenn Maxwell and Tom Banton. Some emerging stars from Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 can also ignite bidding wars among the teams.

IPL Players' Auction On February 18!!

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 is likely to take place in India in March-April. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the gala tournament and will once again take the field with their heads high. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the other team to watch out for as the MS Dhoni-led side suffered their worst campaign in IPL 2020 where they failed to qualify for playoffs for the very first time.

The gala T20 tournament holds even higher significance as the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will take place in India in September-October. Hence, all the players will like to assess the conditions and make a mark.

