A major goof-up by the broadcaster of the IPL 2023 was spotted by the fans as they showed Sanju Samson as Yuzvendra Chahal in the graphic during the post-toss interview. Sanju, who won the toss in the important clash between PBKS and RR was speaking to the commentator when this incident happened. Fans were the first to notice and immediately made it viral on social media.
Broadcaster Good-Up During Toss
🚨 Toss Update 🚨@rajasthanroyals win the toss and elect to field first against @PunjabKingsIPL.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/3cqivbD81R #TATAIPL | #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/7j2KjpH0yr
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2023
Sanju Samson Showed As Yuzvendra Chahal
— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) May 19, 2023
What Happened There?
Yuzvendra chahal instead of Sanju samson
— जितेन्द्र कुमार गुप्ता (@guptajitendra06) May 19, 2023
Funny
😂😂 https://t.co/8hyRUWjQBR pic.twitter.com/xrg8vWUzrA
— Master Chenna ツ (@Master_chenna) May 19, 2023
Yuzi Bhai Masti Nahi
Yuzi bhai masti nahi pic.twitter.com/yt3K3ppYUL
— Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) May 19, 2023
Remove the Mask
Finally ab Mask nikaaldo Yuzi Bhai waqt aagya hai 4 saalo ka raaz kholne ka 😂😂😂
— Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) May 19, 2023
Dream Come True For Chahal
Dream comes true for chahal 😂😂
— Vkholic 👑 (@itsRahul9828) May 19, 2023
