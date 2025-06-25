West Indies national cricket team speedster Shamar Joseph's stunning delivery trapped Australia opener Sam Konstas LBW during the opening day of the first Test at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 25. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the third over. The right-arm speedster bowled a good length ball that seemed to come in sharply. The Australian opener was caught in the crease and struck on the pads. The on-field umpire didn't raise his finger. West Indies took the review, where replays confirmed three reds. Sam Konstas departed after scoring three runs. West Indies Playing XI for WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Announced: Shai Hope, John Campbell Return, Brandon King Handed Debut.

Sam Konstas Dismisses Shamar Joseph

