Shane Warne-Owned Gin Company Producing Hand Sanitisers for Hospital Supplies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Australia

Shane Warne (Photo Credits: Instagram/@ShaneWarne23)

Cricket legend Shane Warne on Thursday announced that his SevenZeroEight Gin company will halt production to produce hand sanitiser for two Western Australia hospitals amid the crisis in supply due to global coronavirus outbreak. “I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same,” Warne said in a statement on his official Instagram page while also calling for others to join hands in helping the healthcare system in this “challenging time for Australians.” The demand for sanitisers have suddenly surged due to COVID-19 and with the retailers failing to keep up with the market, sanitisers have fallen short in supply. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Starts Fund Raising Campaign Amid Coronavirus Fears, Says, ‘If The Virus Doesn’t Go to Zlatan, Zlatan Goes to Virus’ (Watch Video).

Warne’s company will produce medical grade 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitiser and would provide supply to two hospitals in Western Australia for the foreseeable future to join the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Their decision to shift in production comes a day after Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison had called on companies to make ‘wartime shift’ and help provide adequate medical supplies. Chelsea FC's Hotel At Stamford Bridge To Be Used By NHS Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Shane Warne's Gin Company Produces Hand Sanitiser

A statement from the SevenZeroEight company read “Shane Warne and his founders, which include 2 prominent WA surgical specialists, decided to stop production of their award-winning SevenZeroEight Gin to shift to producing medical grade 70% alcohol hand sanitiser until further notice. An agreement has already been made to provide supply to two nominated Western Australia hospitals at cost.”

Coronavirus has had a devastating effect in the country with 636 people confirmed to have diagnosed with the pandemic, while six others have died after contracting the disease.