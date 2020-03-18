Zlatan Ibrahimovic Starts Fund Raising Campaign Amid Coronavirus Fears, Says, ‘If The Virus Doesn’t Go to Zlatan, Zlatan Goes to Virus’ (Watch Video)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus left the world shell shocked and all the major events have been called off. Football events like Serie A, Bundesliga, English Premier League and others have been called off for a few days. Serie A has been postponed until April 3 2020, whereas the English PremierLeague has been called off until April 4, 2020. The deadly coronavirus has claimed many lives all across the world and the doctors are working relentlessly for treating the ailing patients. Now like a lot of football players, AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has started a fundraising campaign for Italy. The video of the campaign was shared on social media by the Swedish footballer. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Future at AC Milan Remains Uncertain: Reports.

"Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love," the former Swedish international wrote on Instagram. "I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away," he said. Check out the video below:

As per the recent report, 200,680 people have been infected by the virus and 8,092 have died, according to the latest AFP tally. Coronavirus has also brought the IPL 2020 to a standstill.