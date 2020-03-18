Chelsea FC's Hotel At Stamford Bridge To Be Used By NHS Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Chelsea FC (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Coronavirus has caused chaos all across the globe as people are advised to stay inside their homes and follow the given health advisories. The epidemic has had a huge impact on the sporting world as well with many competitions either being cancelled or suspended until further notice. In the wake on this pandemic, Chelsea Football Club announced on March 18, 2020 (Wednesday) that they are joining the medical response to the COVID-19 outbreak as a hotel in Stamford Bridge will be used by the National Health Service staff. EPL 2019-20 Remaining Matches to be Played Behind Closed Doors at Neutral Venue Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Report.

Premier League side Chelsea stated that the ‘Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge is now available for the NHS staff.’ In the official statement, the north-London club said that ‘The initiative came from club owner Roman Abramovich and, after contact with the NHS was made by Chairman Bruce Buck, it was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation.’ UEFA Champions League and Europa League Finals Rescheduled to New Dates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Read Full Statement

Chelsea Football Club is joining the medical response to the coronavirus outbreak in London with the news the National Health Service (NHS) has accepted the Club’s offer to make the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS staff... https://t.co/eENBcxRXXX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2020

Chelsea further said that initiative will be for a two-month period and then on the basis of the circumstances at the time it might be reconsidered. ‘NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.’ The Blues added in their statement.

As per recent reports, London is preparing for a lockdown similar to many European countries after an alarming rise of the COVID-19 cases in the city. More than 200,000 thousand people have been tested positive of the virus all around the world and over 8,000 people have lost their lives.