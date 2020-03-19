Shane Warne's Seven Zero Eight Gin Company to Make Hand Sanitisers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Shane Warne (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sydney, March 19: Spin legend Shane Warne has stated that his gin distillery, Seven Zero Eight, has decided to produce hand sanitisers for hospitals, amid the growing mayhem caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Shane Warne and his founders, which included 2 prominent WA surgical specialists, decided to stop production of their award-winning Seven Zero Eight gin to shift to producing medical grade 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitiser until further notice," said the press release, shared by Australian great leg-spinner Warne on his Instagram page. Shane Warne-Owned Gin Company Producing Hand Sanitisers for Hospital Supplies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Australia.

"An agreement has already been made to provide a continuous supply to two nominated Western Australian hospitals at cost," it added.

"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives. I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same," Warne said. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Starts Fund Raising Campaign Amid Coronavirus Fears, Says, ‘If The Virus Doesn’t Go to Zlatan, Zlatan Goes to Virus’ (Watch Video).

Australia has reported 565 coronavirus cases with six fatalities. Australian flag carrier Qantas announced on Thursday that it has halted all international flights and temporarily cut two thirds of its workforce, in an effort to endure mass travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.