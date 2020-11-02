Shane Watson fans stormed Twitter after the veteran all-rounder reportedly announced his retirement from all forms of cricket following Chennai Super Kings’ campaign end in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Although an official statement is yet to come, a report in Times of India suggest that Watson had told his teammates that he would be hanging his boots from all formats of the game. Fans went absolutely berserk after coming across the news as hashtags like #ThankYouWatson and #Watto started trending on Twitter. While some highlighted the Australian talisman’s incredible records, others paid emotional tribute. Shane Watson to Retire From All Forms of Cricket as CSK End IPL 2020 Campaign.

Making his international debut in January 2002, Watson burst onto the scenes with his all-round abilities and soon became a vital cog of the might Australian cricket team. After serving the nation for more than a decade, the all-rounder bid farewell to international cricket in 2016 but continued to pile his trade in T20 leagues. Despite being in the latter part of his career, Watson continued to be a formidable force in the shortest format. He also played a crucial role in guiding the Yellow Army to the title in 2018 and finals in 2019. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens paid tribute to the talismanic all-rounder. Shane Watson Reveals His Grandmother Passed Away Days Before CSK vs DC Match in IPL 2020.

This will be remembered forever - the legacy of Shane Watson in IPL. pic.twitter.com/Ao7lj6FR3a — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2020

Shane Watson in IPL: - 3874 runs & 92 wickets. - Man of the tournament in 2008. - Man of the tournament in 2013. - 52 vs DD in 2008 Semi-final. - 117* vs SRH in 2018 Final. - 50 vs DC in 2019 Qualifier. - 80 vs MI in 2019 Final. One of the biggest match-winner ever in IPL. pic.twitter.com/7izmZD8qoK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2020

Shane Watson in IPL 3500+ Runs 90+ Wickets Two PoT Awards Century in Finals Two IPL Trophies Hat-trick with ball Top-scorer in 2 finals Two 500-run seasons One 20 wicket season Hat-trick sixes with bat Twin Centuries in a Season Century & 2-wkt haul twice GOAT Achievements🐐 pic.twitter.com/2g5UqumtFJ — CSK Guru official ™ (@GuruLeaks) November 2, 2020

Another sad news coming from CSK camp after retirement of legend Shane Watson from IPL , MS Dhoni also announced that he'll not retire soon and will play next season. — Mufaddal Vohra (@Mufaddal_not) November 2, 2020

Fans Will Never forgot two IPL innings :- 💉Virat Kohli - 113 v KXIP (with 8 Stitches) 💉Shane Watson - 80 v MI (Bloodied Knee) Unreal, Unbelievable, @imVkohli @ShaneRWatson33.!! GOAT🐐 Inns. pic.twitter.com/YX3C34jGJO — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 2, 2020

Watson Retires from all Forms of Cricket. Truely a LEGEND !! Thank You for all the Memories 🙏❤ Shane Watson ❣️#thankyouwatson pic.twitter.com/9Z61r453X4 — ☬⋆Alóñe ༒wãlkér⋆☬ (@Arjunaadhf_123) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, TOI’s report also suggested that Watson might be added to the CSK support staff in the 2021 season. With CSK looking to rebuild the team for the next edition, the 40-year-old can indeed play an important part in mentorship role.

