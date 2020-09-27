Shane Watson has revealed that his grandmother passed away this Wednesday. The former Australia and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder sent love to his family back home apologized for not being present during the emotional moment of the family. Watson revealed the passing away of his maternal grandmother in his YouTube show “The Debrief” following the IPL 2020 match against Delhi Capitals. Watson’s granny Ritchie passed away on September 23, 2020 (Wednesday). IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings an Experienced Side, Must Adapt to the Situation, Says Brad Hogg.

“I want to send my love to my family back home and I know how incredible mom was my grandmother to my mom. My heart goes out to my family back home. I’m sorry that I can’t be there right now. My love goes out to you,” Watson said in his YouTube show. The 39-year-old revealed that it has been an emotional past couple of days for him and his family due to the sad passing of his mother’s mother. He also apologized for not being with the family at this moment. Virender Sehwag Trolls CSK After Their 44-Run Loss to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, Asks Chennai Super Kings Batsmen to ‘Drink Glucose’ Before Next Game.

Shane Watson on a Tough Couple of Days

It has been a tough couple of days and just makes you cherish life that much more. Rest In Peace Nana Ritchie and my hero, Dean Jones. https://t.co/zpOTkaMRm3 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) September 26, 2020

Shane Watson Reveals His Grandmother Passed Away

SHANE WATSON REVEALED THAT HE PLAYED FOR CSK ON FRIDAY AGAINST DC DESPITE OF PASSING AWAY OF HIS GRANDMOTHER RESPECTE ++#CSKvDC #IPL2020Updates pic.twitter.com/NScKIzg8KQ — Jay Bhatelia (@jay_bhatelia) September 26, 2020

Respect for Shane Watson

Watson, in his YouTube show, also spoke about the tragic death of Dean Jones who sadly died in his hotel room in Mumbai after a cardiac arrest. “I’m shattered that such a person isn’t with us anymore. In the last four years, I got to know him very well. He was also my coach at Islamabad United for two years,” he said. “I got to know him very well after I stopped playing for Australia. Jones always wanted to learn more and get better.

“He always pushed the limits to get better. Another thing for which I adored him was that he cared for other people. He wanted to give back to people who weren’t as fortunate as he was. My heart goes out to Jones’ family and Brett Lee, who did every possible thing to keep the great man alive,” Watson added.

He has been struggling with the bat for CSK in Indian Premier League 13. Watson has managed scores of 4, 33 and 16 in the three matches that CSK have played so far in IPL 2020 two of which they have lost. The experienced all-rounder will look to get some form back when CSK next play in IPL 2020. The three-time winners next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2 after a week’s break.

