Veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has reportedly announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after Chennai Super Kings' last league-stage match against Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Having announced his international retirement in March 2016, Watson continued to play T20 league all around the world. Despite being in the latter half of his career, the Aussie talisman continued to be a formidable force in the shortest format of the game. Although he didn't bowl too much in the past two years, Watson continued to make an impact with the bat and played several staggering knocks. Shane Watson Reveals His Grandmother Passed Away Days Before CSK vs DC Match in IPL 2020.

Although any official confirmation is yet to come, the Times of India reported that Watson had told his teammates that he would be hanging his boots from all formats of the game. "Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise," a source told TOI. Shane Watson Trolls MS Dhoni & Others.

The report also suggested that Watson can be added to the CSK support staff for the 2021 season.

He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2016 & 2017 season after retirement. As he wasn't able to make a significant mark with the franchise, RCB dropped him ahead of the 2018 auctions. However, CSK roped in the dasher's services, and Watson's fortunes changed immediately. Watson played a pivotal role in guiding the Yellow Army to the title in 2018 and finals in 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).