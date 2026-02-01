Shefali Bagga Condemns 'Disgusting' AI ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ Poster with Yuzvendra Chahal

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Television personality Shefali Bagga has vehemently condemned a viral AI-generated poster that depicted her in a romantic scenario with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Bagga took to her Instagram Stories to express her outrage, labelling the content as disgusting and criticising the broader issue of online trolling and the misuse of artificial intelligence. The incident has ignited discussions around celebrity privacy and digital ethics in the age of rapidly advancing AI technology. Yuzvendra Chahal Drops a Comment on Viral AI 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3' Posters Featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash, Shefali Bagga Alongside the Cricketer.

ShefalI Bagga Reacts

The Controversial AI Image

The contentious poster, which quickly gained traction across social media platforms, was themed around a fictional Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3 movie. It featured Yuzvendra Chahal alongside his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, influencer RJ Mahvash, and Shefali Bagga, implying a complex romantic entanglement. The image was originally created by graphic designer Vijay Kumar Baria and shared on Instagram, though it has since been deleted. The inclusion of Bagga in the poster followed recent dating rumours after she and Chahal were spotted together outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Bagga's Strong Condemnation

Reacting sharply to the viral image, Shefali Bagga did not mince words. On Saturday, she posted on her Instagram Stories, stating, 'This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life. Classic representation of our mentality.' Her strong statement highlights her discomfort with being dragged into speculative content and underscores concerns about the objectification and sensationalisation of women's lives online. While Bagga expressed clear displeasure, Yuzvendra Chahal offered a more sarcastic response to the poster, quipping, '2-3 reh gai Admin do better research next time,' suggesting the fictional roster was incomplete. Neither Dhanashree Verma nor RJ Mahvash has publicly commented on the matter.

Context and Digital Ethics

This incident occurs amidst growing concerns over the ethical implications of AI-generated content, particularly when it involves public figures without their consent. The ease with which AI can create convincing, yet entirely fabricated, scenarios poses significant challenges to privacy and reputation management. Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted with Shefali Bagga Days After 'Mutual Unfollow' with RJ Mahvash (Watch Video).

Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025 and subsequent public sightings have kept his personal life under media scrutiny, further fuelling such speculative content. Bagga's reaction serves as a reminder of the human impact of such digital creations and the need for greater responsibility from content creators and online communities.

The controversy surrounding the AI-generated poster underscores the evolving landscape of digital media and the increasing need for clear ethical guidelines regarding AI usage. As technology advances, the line between creative expression and harmful misinformation becomes increasingly blurred, prompting calls for more mindful engagement with AI tools and a greater respect for individual privacy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shefali Bagga). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).