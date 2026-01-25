Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has once again become the subject of intense social media scrutiny following a public appearance in Mumbai on Saturday night. The cricketer was spotted dining with television personality and former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga, just days after eagle-eyed fans noticed a shift in his digital relationship with friend RJ Mahvash. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Quote on Silence Amid Rumours of Fallout With RJ Mahvash After Instagram Unfollow (View Post).

The sighting, which quickly went viral across platforms like Instagram and X, showed Chahal and Bagga exiting a restaurant together. Chahal opted for a casual look in a black button-down shirt and faded denim, while Bagga was seen in a black floor-length bodycon dress.

The ‘Unfollow’ Heard Round the Web

The dinner outing follows a period of digital silence between Chahal and popular radio jockey RJ Mahvash. Earlier this week, netizens pointed out that the duo had mutually unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This move came as a surprise to many, as Mahvash had been a frequent presence by Chahal's side throughout 2025. She was notably seen supporting him during the IPL 2025 season and the Champions Trophy final in Dubai.

Chahal’s personal life has remained under the microscope following his high-profile divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, which was finalised in early 2025. During the subsequent months, rumours linked Chahal and Mahvash, though both parties consistently maintained they were only close friends. In a recent podcast appearance, Chahal spoke candidly about the toll the speculation took on Mahvash, noting that she faced significant online trolling and "homewrecker" accusations, which he described as deeply unfair.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shefali Bagga Spotted Together

Speculation vs Reality

The entry of Shefali Bagga into the frame has added a new layer to the narrative. Bagga, a journalist and media personality known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, has not commented on the nature of her meeting with the cricketer. The pair appeared to be in good spirits, though they were accompanied by a small group of friends. No official statement has been released by Chahal’s representatives regarding his current relationship status.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

