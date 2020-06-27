Shikhar Dhawan’s love for animals is not hidden from anyone as quite frequently, the swashbuckling Indian opener is sharing photos and videos in which he can be seen enjoying a gala time with his pets. Now, the ‘Gabbar’ of Indian cricket has adopted two more dogs, Chloe and Valentine, and he looks but delighted. Dhawan shared a couple of adorable pictures on Instagram in which he can be seen posing with his two new ‘family members.’ Owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the left-handed batsman might be out of cricket action. However, that doesn’t stop him from enjoying a gala time at home. Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav Engage in Hilarious Banter As Indian Spinner Shares Throwback Picture on Instagram.

“Adopted these cuties today Chloe and Valentine our new family members #desidogs,” wrote the Delhi Capitals opener while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Many netizens including the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Mitchell Mcclenaghan were overwhelmed seeing Dhawan’s love for dogs as they showered love in the comment section. Meanwhile, have a look at the post.

Not too long ago, the star opener shared a video in which he was seen feeding hungry cows. Dhawan also gave a beautiful message while sharing the video which will inspire others to be showcase social responsibility.

Talking about cricketing action, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

