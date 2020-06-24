As international cricket continues to be paused owing to the COVID-19 break, all the players can do is to mentally prepare for the forthcoming fixtures or remember the old good time. Well, India’s left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is certainly doing the latter job as he recently took to his official Instagram account and shared a throwback picture with Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. The snap is clicked at the Dharamshala cricket stadium in which the two players can be seen enjoying a gala time. However, when Dhawan came across the post, he left a hilarious comment which ignited a friendly banter between the two cricketers. Shikhar Dhawan Says His Ouster From 2019 World Cup Gave Him Maximum 'Limelight' in His Career.

“Good times with Shikhi paaji. #teamimdiaAlways fun hanging out with @shikhardofficial paaji. Missing our fun sessions and playing the game. #throwback,” wrote Kuldeep while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Dhawan and Kuldeep have played a lot of cricket together and are also known to share a great bond. In fact, on many previous occasions, both the cricket stars have talked about the camaraderie shared between them. Meanwhile, have a look at the post. Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar Pose in Delhi Capitals Jersey As They Miss IPL Action.

View Post:

The comment section of the picture was filled with heart-warming messages. However, when Dhawan came across the post, he, being at his candid best, posted a hilarious comment. “Shukar hai bhagwan ka ismein tu mujhe choonti yaa maar nahi rahi (Thank God! You are not pinching me here). Love u bro,” wrote the southpaw in the comment section. However, Kuldeep didn’t hold back and replied the batsman in his style. “@shikhardofficial paaji pure 4 mahine ka badla lunga ek hi baar me choontiyo ka (Brother, I will take revenge for 4 months of pinches in one go) love you paaji,” replied the 25-year-old.

Dhawan- Kuldeep Banter!!

Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav Banter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League in October later this year. However, the apex cricket body still needs to wait for the International Cricket Council (ICC’s) official announcement regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup. Also, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to push the Asia Cup 2020 in October which can raise problems for BCCI.

