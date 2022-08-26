Asia Cup 2022 is finally here as the event host Sri-Linka (SL) takes on Afghanistan (AFG) in the opening match on 27 August at Dubai International Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction Sri-Lanka vs Afghanistan's first T20 face-off of the Asia Cup 2022 can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About SL vs AFC Cricket Match in Dubai

Sri Lanka retained hosting rights after UAE was re-confirmed as the venue for Asia Cup. Hence, they will battle against enthusiastic Afghanistan on Saturday in the opening encounter of the Asia Cup 2022. Both sides had a tough time on the field this year. Sri Lanka lost all the T20 series they played in 2022. Whereas, Afghanistan also lost a series against Ireland recently. However, given the pitch conditions, the bowlers of both teams will enjoy their time, especially spinners. Sri Lanka are the apparent favorites for this match and Afghanistan being aware of that will attempt to kick-start the marquee event with an impressive show.

SL vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

SL vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Charith Asalanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Dasun Shanaka (SL) could be our all-rounders

SL vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Maheesh Theekshana (SL) could form the bowling attack

SL vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Kusal Mendis (SL),Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Charith Asalanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL),Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Dasun Shanaka (SL),Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Maheesh Theekshana (SL).

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Rashid Khan (AFG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

