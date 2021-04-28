After the first match, between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, ended with a draw, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are here to play the second game. The second game will be held at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka which will begin on Thursday, April 29, 2021. the first match between the two teams ended with a draw. In this article, we shall bring o you the Dream11 Team for the match. We shall pick an ideal wicketkeeper, batsman and bowler. This will help you build your Dream11 side ahead of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview. SL Vs Ban, 1st Test: Najmul and Mominul Take Visitors to 474/4.

So the first match turned out to be quite a boring affair. Yes, there was a mammoth score of 600+ runs on the board but. But the game ended with a draw. Sri Lanka usually prepares a spinning track but they went for the hard surface and this was the key tactical error they made. Bangladesh's spin prowess with the likes of Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam could do more damage. But the batsmen had the ball and they were hitting all over the park. No wonder that the match ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just two of them. Liton Das (BAN) and Niroshan Dickwella (SL) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and a maximum of six batsmen. Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Mominul Haque (BAN), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Mehidy Hasan Miraj (BAN) and Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) should ideally be selected as the only all-rounders for your SL vs BAN Dream11 team.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: Taijul Islam (BAN), Lahiru Kumara (SL) and Suranga Lakmal (SL) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for SL vs BAN 1st Test 2021.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Liton Das (BAN), Niroshan Dickwella (SL), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Mominul Haque (BAN), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Mehidy Hasan Miraj (BAN), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Taijul Islam (BAN), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Suranga Lakmal (SL)

Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas, Mehidy Hasan Miraj (BAN) should be your vice-captain.

