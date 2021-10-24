Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would compete against each other in a Group 1, Super 12 stage clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both sides have had tough competition in the first round and having attained a taste of how tough the competition would be from here on, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would aim to play out a wonderful game of cricket on Sunday. While Sri Lanka eased their way to the Super 12 stage with three wins in as many matches, Bangladesh, who were tipped to have an easy path, suffered a setback in their very first game with a loss to Scotland. But the Tigers have bounced back from that defeat in style to get back to winning ways and qualify for the main draw.Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of SL vs BAN, Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST

The difference-maker for them has been Shakib Al Hasan as the all-rounder has stepped up to play a stellar role for them so far in the tournament. With a squad of many new faces, Sri Lanka too have shown that they are not to be taken lightly. While everyone's talking about another Asian rivalry which is set to unfold later in the day (India vs Pakistan), one just cannot afford miss out on this game as well.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Kumar Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.