Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would take on each other in the first of an all-Asian showdown at the T20 World Cup 2021, with the next one being the marquee clash between India and Pakistan. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were part of the Round 1 stage earlier in the competition and had to play some intense cricket to qualify for the main draw. While Sri Lanka won all three of their matches and more or less dominated their way to the Super 12 stage, Bangladesh had to recover from an early setback dealt at the hands of Scotland. With both these battle-hardened sides in good touch, an interesting clash awaits cricket fans. SL vs BAN Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 15

Shakib Al Hasan has been the most dependable performer for Bangladesh as the all-rounder has taken up his game by another notch to lead from the front. He has scored crucial runs while batting at number three and has wreaked havoc with the ball, picking important wickets to help his side so far. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga has been consistent as well but they are set to miss the services of mystery spinner Maheesh Theeksana due to a side injury. Both sides are evenly matched on paper despite Sri Lanka having a lot of inexperienced faces in their squad but that may not impact the momentum that they have so far. SL vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 24, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match online.

