India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the third and final One-Day International of the three-match series. The SL vs IND 3rd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 23, 2021 (Friday). India have already sealed the series and will be aiming for a whitewash. Meanwhile, fans searching for SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction for 3rd ODI can scroll down below. Fans Praise Rahul Dravid and 'India B' After Comeback Win Against Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI.

India produced a sensational comeback led by Deepak Chahar in the second game to chase down the 276-run total and with the series sealed, the Men in Blue are likely to make a number of changes to their starting line-up. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka once again crumbled and will be hoping to tweak their tactics as they aim to end the One-Day Internationals on a high note. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Stat Highlights: Deepak Chahar Shines in IND’s Seven-Wicket Win.

SL vs IND, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (IND) can be the keeper in your team.

SL vs IND, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (SL), Devdutt Padikkal (IND), Avishka Fernando (SL) can be the batsmen in your team.

SL vs IND, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND) can be the all-rounders.

SL vs IND, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Deepak Chahar (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) can be the bowlers.

SL vs IND, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (SL), Devdutt Padikkal (IND), Avishka Fernando (SL), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Deepak Chahar (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND).

Shikhar Dhawan (IND) can be named as the captain of your SL vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team while Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be chosen as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2021 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).